Karnataka lockdown extension news: CM BS Yediyurappa makes BIG annoucement

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday has said that the BJP government in the state will take a final call on the extension of lockdown on Saturday, June 5.

While talking to reporters CM Yediyurappa declined rumours of the Karnataka lockdown extension and stated that there are no talks of it as of now. He also said that a decision would be taken regarding the issue on June 5.

In other news, experts are of the view that the ongoing lockdown in Karnataka should be extended beyond June 7 as the number of active coronavirus cases is still high.

Meanwhile, in a clear sign of breaking the chain, recoveries shot up to 52,253 even as new COVID cases declined to 22,823 in a day across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

"With 52,253 patients discharged in the day, recoveries shot up 21,46,621 so far, while 22,823 positive cases on Thursday increased the state's Covid tally to 25,46,821, including 3,72,373 active cases," said the bulletin.

The infection claimed 401 lives, including 192 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 27,806 and the city's toll to 12,613 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Positivity rate also dipped to 16.42 percent and case fatality rate to 1.75 percent across the state on Thursday.

ABout the vaccination, the health bulletin added, "Cumulatively, 1,30,16,720 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16."