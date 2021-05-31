Karnataka lockdown extension news: Experts have THIS to say about lifting restrictions

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday shed some light if lockdown will be extended in Karnataka or will the state government begin the "unlocking" process after June 7.

According to a report in India.com, Sudhakar said that a decision about extending the lockdown in the state should be taken on a scientific basis as it is aimed at saving lives.

He also said that Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa will take a final decision about the same after considering the report from experts and discussing it with cabinet colleagues.

Sudhakar was quoted by the same report saying, "Till late last night they (TAC) have held discussions, they may submit me the report today, I will discuss it with the Chief Minister today itself. Most probably the Chief Minister may discuss it with the cabinet and take a final decision."

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said that the decision to extend lockdown or allow unlock is connected to the medical aspect and its consequences on human life.

Also read In a first, deadly black fungus detected in two children in Karnataka

"I'm of the opinion, talking about the future of lockdown without understanding it technically or not considering experts opinion is irrelevant…this decision has to be taken on a scientific basis, as it is to save lives. If we are not cautious, we have seen what may happen," he added.

Reports state that Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended to the government to extend the lockdown at least for one more week.

Meanwhile, CM Yediyurappa, on Sunday, had said that the government will decide on the future of the lockdown after June 5, depending upon the situation and expert opinion.