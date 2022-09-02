Search icon
Karnataka: Lingayat seer, accused of raping minors, sent to four-day police custody

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, booked under POCSO Act for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls, was arrested following interrogation yesterday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru - File Photo

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of Murugha Math and a prominent Lingayat face, was on Friday sent to four-day police custody. He was arrested on Thursday for the alleged sexual harassment of two minor girls. 

He was taken to a local court on a wheelchair from the intensive care unit of a hospital in Chitradurga where he got admitted this morning due to health complications. 

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, booked under the POCSO Act for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls, was arrested following interrogation even as a group of advocates sought a probe under the state high court's supervision.

