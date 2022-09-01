Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, arrested

Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru arrested: The Mysuru city police on Saturday had filed an FIR against the seer under POCSO Act.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, arrested
Karnataka Linagayat seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru (file photo)

Karnataka Linagayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru who was booked for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls has been arrested, police said on Thursday, PTI reported. Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of Murugha Math, was booked under the POCSO Act.

After interrogation since this evening, he has been taken into custody by the police, sources said, adding that due procedures are being followed.

The Mysuru city police on Saturday had filed an FIR against the seer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for the alleged sexual abuse.

The FIR was registered against a total of five people, including the warden of the monastery's hostel, based on the complaint by an officer of the District Child Protection Unit. Police questioned the warden earlier in the day.

Two girls had approached a non-governmental organisation in Mysuru and narrated the alleged abuse, following which it approached the authorities and the case was registered by the police. The case was subsequently shifted to Chitradurga, as it was the place of occurrence of the alleged crime.

The seer was subsequently booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well. He had earlier claimed the allegations against him were part of a long-drawn conspiracy and that he was law-abiding and would cooperate in the probe.

Earlier on Thursday, the anticipatory bail plea moved by the seer was adjourned to September two, by a local court in Chitradurga, Karntaka. There have been protests demanding for the seer's immediate arrest following the alleged delay by the police. Police have made elaborate security arrangements in Chitradurga.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | 2002 Gujarat riots: SC questions delay in bail for Teesta Setalvad; know the ‘evidence fabrication’ case against her

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.