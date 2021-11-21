Karnataka likely to receive heavy rainfall in next few days, IMD issues warning

Along with Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has now predicted heavy rainfall in Karnataka and has issued a warning for fishermen.

The weather bulletin released by the IMD on Saturday, November 20 stated that several places in Karnataka will receive light to moderate rainfall for the next few days. It has also advised the fishermen to not venture across the East-central Arabian areas since the conditions of the sea can be rough due to the wind speed of 60 kmph in the region.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert to the city of Bengaluru on November 19 that it will receive heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A biker had a narrow escape after he swept away while crossing a flooded road in Tumakuru pic.twitter.com/qbNqefsBnD November 20, 2021

An orange alert was issued over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka and at many places over North Interior Karnataka. Other than Bengaluru, yellow alerts have been also issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru districts.

Heavy rains are expected in coastal districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.