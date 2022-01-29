Karnataka lifts night curfew, new guidelines for schools, markets - Know details here

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held an expert committee meeting to take a final call on the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in state today (January 29). The disaster management committee reviewed the situation.

According to the new guidelines, there will be no night curfew from January 31 as the curb on night curfew has been lifted.

Here are the new guidelines:

Public transport, the passengers will be accepted as per the sitting capacity.

Pubs, bars, restaurants, and eating places, hotels will open with 100% capacity.

Cinema and multiplexes will be 50% of the capacity because people have to spend about three hours.

For marriages, 300 people's congregation will be allowed in open spaces and 200 people in closed space, which means we have increased 100 people.

Offices will now have 100 per cent occupancy.

Religious places -- Services were earlier closed, which is now opened. The occupancy related norms of 50 per cent maximum will continue.

Fairs, rallies, sit-in demonstrations, protests, social gatherings, religious gatherings are still prohibited.

Swimming pools, gyms can open with 50% occupancy as well as sports complex and stadium can operate at 50% capacity.

Mandatory RT-PCR for passengers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa will continue.

Schools:

Schools from 1st to 9th standard were closed due to COVID-19 third wave. From Monday (January 31), all the classes will open. Everyone has to follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, as has been recommended by the experts.

The SOPs given for the schools will be followed in Bengaluru as well.

If someone tests positive in a class, that particular class will remain shut and every child will undergo a test but the school will function as usual.

The Deputy commissioner concerned will decide how long the class should remain shut.

Public institutes will have to follow the Covid-19 norms.