Karnataka Kolar constituency election results 2023 live updates: BJP's Varthur Prakash leads

Karnataka election result 2023: The counting for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 started today (Saturday) at 8 AM with Congress grabbing early leads and the Grand Old party is on course to form the government.

In Kolar Assembly seat, BJP candidate Varthur Prakash is facing stiff competition from Congress candidate Kothur G Manjunath. In 2018, Janata Dal (Secular) had won from Kolar.

- BJP's Varthur Prakash is leading by a margin of 571 votes

- The margin of votes between the BJP and Congress is just 100 votes.