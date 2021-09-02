Karnataka issues new COVID-19 guidelines for employees, students travelling from THIS state

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala, though decreasing with time, is still more than most of the states in India, which has made all its neighbouring states more careful. Karnataka has also taken several safety measures to make sure that the virus doesn’t spread further among its citizens due to the situation in Kerala.

Keeping in mind the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Kerala each day, the Karnataka government has decided to change the guidelines for students and employees who are travelling from the neighbouring state anytime soon.

According to the revised guidelines issued by the Karnataka government, anyone who is travelling from Kerala to Karnataka has to be quarantined for at least seven days as a precaution. This quarantine period has been made mandatory for all travelers from Kerala.

Further, to prevent the spread of the virus in the state, the Karnataka government has further said that all the employees and students who are travelling from Kerala must carry a negative RT-PCR test with them to show the authorities that they are not COVID positive.

Students and employees will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test irrespective of their vaccination status, the Karnataka government said. The government has also observed that many people who carried a negative test with them while travelling were tested positive at the time of arrival.

Karnataka government orders mandatory RT-PCR test for international arrivals in the state pic.twitter.com/WJ1tyXc6JZ September 1, 2021

Further, the Karnataka government has asked all international travelers to carry a negative RT-PCR test with them at the time of travel. The detailed guidelines for international travel are mentioned below-

Though the state government has asked all passengers apart from employees and students to remain in mandatory seven-day home quarantine, the exemptions for the same are mentioned below.

Children below the age of 2

Short term travelers (within 3 days)

In case of medical emergency/ death of a family member

Constitutional functionaries, health care professionals, and their spouses

Students arriving for exams (in the company of one parent)

All those who will be placed under quarantine for seven days will be tested for COVID-19 on the seventh day to make sure that they are not contagious. It is mandatory for all travelers to follow the rules issued by the Karnataka government, or they will not be allowed to enter the state.