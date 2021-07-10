Karnataka issues guidelines to prevent Zika virus spread in state, Kerala on high alert

Routine surveillance in rural areas and fortnightly surveillance activity in urban wards will be implemented on war footing in neighbouring Karnataka.

Looking at the alarming number of Zika virus cases in neighbouring Kerala, Karnataka on Friday issued guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease in the state. After 13 more Zika virus cases were detected in the state, a six-member central team of experts has been sent to Kerala to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, Kerala is on high alert after a considerable number of Zika virus cases were registered. The symptoms of Zika are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes, and joint pain.

Karnataka Guidelines on Zika virus

Surveillance should be carried in rural and urban areas across the state on a war footing.

Concerned authorities to dispose of solid wastes to prevent Aedes breeding in peri-domestic areas.

The vector management should include surveillance of larvae, biological and chemical control at household, community, and institutional levels.

Authorities have been tasked to conduct Aedes larval surveillance and source reduction activities in airports, seaports, and rural and urban civic wards.

Travel history or visits of guests should be considered for suspecting the disease.

The local authority will collect samples from suspected cases and send them to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Bengaluru for testing.

During ultra-sound scanning for pregnant women, the focus should be given to the presence of microcephaly. If detected, the serum sample of the pregnant women should be sent to NIV for testing.

Border districts with Kerala - Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have been asked to be more vigilant.