Karnataka IPS officer Roopa D has been transferred from the Internal Security Division with immediate effect on Wednesday, days after being accused by a colleague of allegedly 'planting' files in her office. She was serving as an inspector general of police at the Internal Security Division (ISD). She is now posted as Managing Director, Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Limited. On March 3, IPS Vartika Katiyar, a 2010 batch officer, was also transferred from the Internal Security Division and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police & Additional Commandant General, Home Guards, and Ex-officio Additional Director, Civil Defence, Bengaluru.

"Roopa D, IPS (2000 batch), Inspector General of Police, Internal Security Division, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Managing Director, Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Limited, Bengaluru, vice Chandrashekar N, IAS, transferred," the official notification stated. In 2023, Moudgil was involved in a public spat with IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, following which the two senior officers have been locked in a legal battle.

Last month, IPS Vartika Katiyar filed a written complaint with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, alleging that two junior police officers entered her office by obtaining keys from the control room during her absence. She claimed they acted at Roopa's behest and "planted" files in her office.

(With inputs from PTI)