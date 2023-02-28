Search icon
Karnataka IPS D Roopa continues onslaught on Rohini Sindhuri: 'IAS officer stole items...'

The public fight between Karnataka IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa continues after both have been transferred to different districts amid the ‘personal photos’ row.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

IAS Rohini Sindhuri and IPS D Roopa from Karnatana (File photo)

The infighting between two public service commission officers has now further intensified in Karnataka, with IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa still involved in a public brawl over the alleged “personal photos” row between the two.

Just a few days after the Karnataka government warned the two high-ranking officers from making defamatory remarks against each other in the public domain, IPS officer D Roopa took to social media to slam IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri.

On Sunday, IPS Roopa shared “information in the public domain” against the IAS officer, posting three newspaper articles on Facebook along with several links, alleging that the Sindhuri had made changes in the number of Covid deaths.

Taking to social media, IPS officer D Roopa said, “Sharing the article in the public domain...Hon'ble MP says DC MYSURU Rohini Sindhuri fudged figures of Covid death.” The spat between the two continued after a “personal photos” row erupted between the two.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer pointed out the allegations leveled against Sindhuri by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who slammed the district administration for making changes in the Covid death numbers and misleading the public.

Further, IPS D Roopa also shared the link to an article published in December 2022 which talked about a case of missing items from the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) Guest House on Lalitha Mahal Road after the stay of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri.

The IPS officer wrote on social media, “It is reported that Rohini Sindhuri took government goods from Mysore ATI, they are not even in DC house, where did they go? Is action taken on this? Whether government goods are [worth] 50 rupees or 50 crores, is it wrong or wrong.”

The public brawl between D Roopa and Rohini Sindhuri began when Roopa highlight on social media that Sindhuri had been sending “personal photos” to her male colleagues, which is in violation of the rules of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

