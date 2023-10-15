Headlines

'They thought we would break': Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to end Hamas

Karnataka: Income Tax raids recover over Rs 50 crore cash; opposition demands CM's resignation

Urmila Matondkar has this to say about pay disparity in film industry: ‘There are times when male actor is…’

Imtiaz Ali calls acting in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday ‘mistake’: ‘Woh mujhe zaleel karna chahta tha…’

Former chief election commissioner MS Gill dies after brief illness

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karnataka: Income Tax raids recover over Rs 50 crore cash; opposition demands CM's resignation

Urmila Matondkar has this to say about pay disparity in film industry: ‘There are times when male actor is…’

Imtiaz Ali calls acting in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday ‘mistake’: ‘Woh mujhe zaleel karna chahta tha…’

10 lower back stretches to reduce pain, improve mobility

7 Ways to naturally reduce anxiety

7 Benefits of beetroot juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Imtiaz Ali calls acting in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday ‘mistake’: ‘Woh mujhe zaleel karna chahta tha…’

Rashmeet Kaur spills the beans about her ‘crazy’ song Sadke Sadke from Dhak Dhak: ‘Yeh shaadiyon mai bhi…’ | Exclusive

Urmila Matondkar has this to say about pay disparity in film industry: ‘There are times when male actor is…’

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka: Income Tax raids recover over Rs 50 crore cash; opposition demands CM's resignation

The state BJP has decided to stage demonstrations in various district and Taluk headquarters demanding the resignation of Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Monday and Tuesday.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 10:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A war of words has ensued between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP in Karnataka following the recovery of unaccounted cash of over Rs 50 crore from people including Rs 42 crore from a contractor in the recent Income Tax raids in Bengaluru. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the money was linked to the Congress, which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied, saying it was a baseless allegation.

The state BJP has decided to stage demonstrations in various district and Taluk headquarters demanding the resignation of Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Monday and Tuesday. Accusing the Congress of running an ATM government in the state to fund the elections in five poll-bound states, Kateel alleged that the seized cash belonged to the Congress.

"Tomorrow and day after tomorrow, the BJP will stage a massive demonstration in all the district and Taluk headquarters," Kateel told reporters after a meeting with the district and Taluk unit office-bearers. He alleged there is a looting government in the state, which is collecting money.

"When we said that there is an ATM government in the state, the Congress demanded proof. Today Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have given us evidence," the BJP state chief charged.

Kateel, who is an MP from Dakshina Kannada constituency, claimed that just a few days ago Rs 600 crore was released to the contractors and then over Rs 45 crore was seized from a contractor's house. "It is very clear that this money is linked to the Congress. This is Congress' money only. I demand that the CM and the DCM resign owning moral responsibility," Kateel said.

He further charged that the 'ATM government' in Karnataka was looting money to fund the elections campaigns in five poll-bound states. Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged that the Congress has set a target of collecting Rs 1,000 crore from Karnataka alone.

Dismissing the allegations, Siddaramaiah said, "This is a baseless allegation. Contractors do not belong to any political party. Neither we ask them (contractors), nor they give us," he told reporters in Mysuru. Income Tax sleuths raided more than 45 places in Karnataka, mostly in Bengaluru and seized over Rs 50 crore from various people including Rs 42 crore from a contractor and his son. The raids began on Thursday and are still going on, an I-T department official said.

READ | Canadian PM Trudeau extends wishes for Navratri amid India vs Canada row

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Hamas war: Iran trying to open second war against Israel in Syria, says Israeli official

Viral video: Man dressed as beggar brings sack of coins to purchase iPhone 15, internet reacts

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

Get inside the luxurious life of Chhattisgarh's richest individual: Ankit Yadav, Wealth Manager (USA)

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh say hi to paps, walks holding Taimur's hand: Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE