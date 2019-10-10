Trending#

Karnataka: I-T department raids premises linked to ex-Deputy CM G Parameshwara

According to sources in the Income Tax department, the raids have been conducted at around 30 premises linked to Parameshwara.


G Parameshwara

Source

ANI

Updated: Oct 10, 2019, 12:45 PM IST

 Income Tax department conducted raids at several locations linked to Congress leader former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara here on Thursday.

According to sources in the Income Tax department, the raids have been conducted at around 30 premises linked to Parameshwara.

Income tax Dept has found irregularities in medical college run by a trust related to Parameshwara.

Further, details are awaited.

