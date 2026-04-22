Karnataka HORROR: US tourist raped, locked in room for 3 days at homestay in Kodagu district; Two arrested

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INDIA
In a horrific incident in Karnataka, a US woman tourist was allegedly raped and locked in a room for three days at a homestay in Kodagu district. Two people, including owner have been arrested.
In a horrific incident in Karnataka, a US woman tourist was allegedly raped and locked in a room for three days at a homestay in Kodagu district. Two people, including owner have been arrested. As per the police, the key accused worked as a worker at the homestay and hails from Jharkhand. He reportedly entered the woman’s room and assaulted her.
The owner, who was aware of the sexual assault of the woman, did not help her. He locker her in a room for three days. He also took away her mobile phone and was threatened to stop her from going to the police.
The woman was released by the owner after three days. She later travelled to Mysuru and contacted US authorities. After she informed US embassy of the incident, they later shared information to the Karnataka Police.
A case was registered and investigation was initiated. Both the accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody till May 3.