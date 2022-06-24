Search icon
Karnataka horror: 7 foetuses found floating in gutter in Belagavi

Passers-by saw the boxes floating in the gutter near the Moodalagi bus station and alerted authorities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 06:24 PM IST

In a shocking incident, seven foetuses were found floating in a gutter in Mudalgi town of Karnataka`s Belagavi district on Friday.

According to the police, the foetuses were stuffed in five boxes and thrown into the flowing gutter.

The incident came to light after passers-by noticed the boxes floating in the drain near Moodalagi bus stand and informed the police.

District Health Officer (DHO), Mahesh Koni, confirmed the incident. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of gender detection and foeticide.

All foetuses were five-month-old and a case would be lodged with the local police station in this regard through the gram panchayat, Koni stated.

The foetuses have been kept in the mortuary of the local hospital.

After a complaint is lodged, the foetuses will be taken to the Belagavi Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for conducting tests, Koni said.

A special team will be formed to investigate the matter after bringing it to the notice of the district commissioner, he said.

