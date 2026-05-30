Karnataka Horror: 6 people shot death over property dispute in Vijayapura district, probe underway

Six people were killed in Karnataka's Vijayapura district in a suspected attack linked to a long-standing land dispute.

A violent incident in Karnataka's Vijayapura district claimed the lives of six people, prompting a major police investigation into what authorities believe may be a dispute-related attack. The killings occurred in Govindpur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chadachan police station.

According to officials, the victims were allegedly targeted in a brutal assault and were found dead at the scene. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents expressing concern over the escalating tensions in the area.

Long-standing family feud under scanner

Preliminary findings suggest that the attack could be linked to a prolonged land-related conflict involving two local families. Investigators are examining whether disagreements over property ownership and rights may have triggered the deadly confrontation.

Police sources indicated that the dispute had reportedly existed for several years, though authorities are still gathering evidence to establish the exact motive behind the killings. Multiple teams have been deployed to collect witness statements and assess the sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Chandu Nirale, Dundappa Nirale, Shivaputra Nirale, Rahul Nirale, Samarth Nirale and Shabbir Nadaf, all residents of Govindpur village. Family members and villagers gathered in large numbers following the incident, while local authorities worked to maintain law and order in the area.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and forensic experts are assisting investigators in determining the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Investigation continues

Authorities suspect that individuals linked to the rival Golagi family may have played a role in the attack. However, police have not officially confirmed the involvement of any specific suspects, and no arrests had been announced at the time of reporting.

Senior officers stated that all possible angles are being explored and that the investigation remains at a crucial stage. Security measures have also been strengthened in and around the village to prevent any further unrest.

Officials have appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with investigators as efforts continue to uncover the full details behind one of the deadliest incidents reported in the district in recent years.