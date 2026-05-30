FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US judge orders Donald Trump’s name removed from Kennedy Center, calls renaming illegal

US judge orders Donald Trump’s name removed from Kennedy Center

‘Ek pe ek free’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya make first public appearance with twins; his playful remark wins hearts

‘Ek pe ek free’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya make first public appearance

Johnny Depp allegedly loses nearly ₹7 crore to credit card fraud; suspect arrested in Hungary

Johnny Depp allegedly loses nearly ₹7 crore to credit card fraud

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeIndia

INDIA

Karnataka Horror: 6 people shot death over property dispute in Vijayapura district, probe underway

Six people were killed in Karnataka's Vijayapura district in a suspected attack linked to a long-standing land dispute.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 30, 2026, 08:11 AM IST

Karnataka Horror: 6 people shot death over property dispute in Vijayapura district, probe underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A violent incident in Karnataka's Vijayapura district claimed the lives of six people, prompting a major police investigation into what authorities believe may be a dispute-related attack. The killings occurred in Govindpur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chadachan police station.

According to officials, the victims were allegedly targeted in a brutal assault and were found dead at the scene. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents expressing concern over the escalating tensions in the area.

Long-standing family feud under scanner

Preliminary findings suggest that the attack could be linked to a prolonged land-related conflict involving two local families. Investigators are examining whether disagreements over property ownership and rights may have triggered the deadly confrontation.

Police sources indicated that the dispute had reportedly existed for several years, though authorities are still gathering evidence to establish the exact motive behind the killings. Multiple teams have been deployed to collect witness statements and assess the sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Chandu Nirale, Dundappa Nirale, Shivaputra Nirale, Rahul Nirale, Samarth Nirale and Shabbir Nadaf, all residents of Govindpur village. Family members and villagers gathered in large numbers following the incident, while local authorities worked to maintain law and order in the area.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and forensic experts are assisting investigators in determining the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Investigation continues

Authorities suspect that individuals linked to the rival Golagi family may have played a role in the attack. However, police have not officially confirmed the involvement of any specific suspects, and no arrests had been announced at the time of reporting.

Senior officers stated that all possible angles are being explored and that the investigation remains at a crucial stage. Security measures have also been strengthened in and around the village to prevent any further unrest.

Officials have appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with investigators as efforts continue to uncover the full details behind one of the deadliest incidents reported in the district in recent years.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US judge orders Donald Trump’s name removed from Kennedy Center, calls renaming illegal
US judge orders Donald Trump’s name removed from Kennedy Center
‘Ek pe ek free’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya make first public appearance with twins; his playful remark wins hearts
‘Ek pe ek free’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya make first public appearance
Johnny Depp allegedly loses nearly ₹7 crore to credit card fraud; suspect arrested in Hungary
Johnny Depp allegedly loses nearly ₹7 crore to credit card fraud
Karnataka Horror: 6 people shot death over property dispute in Vijayapura district, probe underway
Karnataka Horror: 6 people shot death over property dispute, probe underway
India-US trade deal near completion? Donald Trump aide Sergio Gor gives big statement
India-US trade deal near completion? Donald Trump aide Sergio Gor gives hint
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement