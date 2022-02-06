Karnataka Hijab Row: Uniform code trampling religious freedom of students? All you need to know

The educational institutes in Karnataka, mostly colleges and universities, have implemented a new dress code rule in their premises, which has sparked a huge political debate and a discussion about religious freedom in the state.

In the past few weeks, many students wearing a hijab had been stopped at the gates of their colleges for their attire, as it was in violation of the uniform code. Videos of such incidents surfaced from the Udupi and Chikmagalur districts of Karnataka.

This came after several Hindu boys and girls of colleges protested against the hijab-clad students inside the classrooms by wearing saffron scarves and chanting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”- as a symbol of Hinduism.

These opposing sides of the uniform code have sparked a debate between the religious freedom of students and whether the uniform code implemented in Karnataka colleges and universities is enforcing discipline or bringing about a wave of discrimination.

As the hijab row in Karnataka is at its peak, the education department of the state has issued a new rule for the institutes that no such attire shall be worn inside the premises which can disturb the law inside the educational institutes.

The state government order reads, “Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice.”

While the state government of Karnataka backs the decision to ban headscarves in educational institutes, stating that it will invoke discipline and create equality among the students, the opposition parties feel that this is stepping on the religious freedom of the students, and taking away the right of education from Muslim girls.

Does Karnataka’s hijab rule step on Constitution’s religious freedom clause?

The Constitution of India backs the right of any and all individuals of the country to practice their religion freely. Clause 1 of Article 25 reads, “Subject to public order, morality and health and to the other provisions of this Part, all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practice and propagate freedom.”

Though it is the state and the government’s job to ensure that there is no obstruction when it comes to practicing one’s religion, the state can also restrict this right if there is any threat to public health, decency, morality, order, and other interests.

What is the opposition’s take on the hijab row?

Opposition leaders in Karnataka have said that the new uniform code rule, which bans students from wearing headscarves in colleges, is discriminatory and will prevent girls from seeking higher education.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, while speaking on the issue, said, “This is the plan of depriving female students of education. The aim is to deprive female children of education.”

Meanwhile, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all, she does not differentiate.”

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that the purpose behind the uniform code is to “help children forget the differences and unite them as Indians.” While statements from both sides keep on intensifying the row, the Karnataka government stands firm on its decision to ban any sort of headscarves inside college premises.