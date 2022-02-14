Karnataka Hijab Row: Student asked to take off hijab at school gate – WATCH video

Amid the hijab row erupting in Karnataka, the schools and colleges in the state are in the process of reopening. In the midst of the controversy regarding the dress code rule in educational institutes, another incident of a student being denied entry inside the school surfaced today.

Visuals posted by news agency ANI show that a student at a government-aided school in Karnataka's Mandya district was asked to take off her hijab before entering the campus, in accordance with the dress code rule imposed in all educational institutes in the state.

The video shows that a teacher stopped students wearing hijabs at the entry gate of the school while ordering one student to "remove that, remove that". The video further shows parents arguing with the authorities over the request to remove the hijab at the gate.

As quoted by ANI, a parent said, “Requesting to allow students in the classrooms, hijab can be taken off after that but they are not allowing entry with hijab.” In the end, the girls can be seen giving up and taking off their hijabs to enter the school premises.

This comes as the schools in Karnataka have been reopened up to Class 10, after the controversy broke out in the state that Muslim girls were being denied entry inside schools if they were wearing hijabs. Schools for Classes 11 and 12, as well as colleges, are still closed in the state.

Days after the closure of schools was ordered by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, the High Court allowed the phased reopening of educational institutes, provided that no student wears any religious attire or symbols inside the premises.

The hearings surrounding the hijab debate are still being conducted in Karnataka, while several political leaders have also voiced their opinions on the same. While BJP is backing the dress code rule, the opposition Congress has taken a stance against the same, saying that this rule is discriminatory towards Muslim girls.