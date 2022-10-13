Search icon
Karnataka hijab row: SC delivers split verdict on hijab ban in institutes, matter to be heard by CJI UU Lalit

The Karnataka hijab row case will now be heard by CJI UU Lalit as a split verdict was delivered by the Supreme Court bench in the matter today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Supreme Court of India (File photo)

Months after the controversy regarding the ban on hijabs erupted in the state, the Supreme Court bench on Thursday delivered a split verdict in the Karnataka hijab ban case, with a “divergence of opinion” between the two judges.

The split verdict was delivered in the Karnataka hijab row matter when the Supreme Court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court judgment refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

Having contradictory views on the hijab ban issues, Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed the appeals against the high court verdict, while Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed them. "There is a divergence of opinion," Justice Gupta, who was heading the bench, said at the outset while pronouncing the verdict.

In view of the split verdict, the bench directed that the appeals against the high court verdict be placed before the Chief Justice of India for constituting an appropriate larger bench. The next SC hearing in front of CJI UU Lalit is set to take place soon.

While pronouncing the judgment, Justice Dhulia said the high court had taken the wrong path and that wearing Hijab is ultimate "A matter of choice, nothing more, nothing less". He said his main thrust in the judgment is the concept of essential religious practice which was not essential to the dispute.

Saying that his focus was on the education of the girl child, especially in rural areas, Justice Dhulia asked, "Are we making her life any better".

While allowing the appeals against the high court verdict, Justice Dhulia said he has quashed the state government's February 5, 2022 order which banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges.

Many students were protesting against the hijab ban in Karnataka educational institutes, with hijab-wearing girls missing their classes and exams, urging the government to lift the ban. Questions were also raised in pleas against the rudraksha and turbans worn by students.

(With PTI inputs)

