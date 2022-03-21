Karnataka Hijab Row: Protestors denied re-examination, 'It is impossible', says government

As per the latest news connected to the hijab row, students who participated in the protest will not be allowed to reappear or retake their class 12 practical examination that they had boycotted in the month of February and March.

Keep in mind, there are hundreds of students who have lost their chance of redeeming their marks.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: HC judges who delivered verdict get Y-category security after death threats

Just two days earlier, the Karnataka government was mulling over giving the students a chance to reappear for the exams but on Sunday, the government announced the option of retaking the exam has been ruled out for students who did not take the exam before.

“How can we even consider the possibility? If we allow the students who boycotted the practicals for not being allowed to wear hijab to the exam even after the high court gave its interim order, then another student will come citing some other reason and seek a second chance. It is impossible,” primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh said.

Notably, practical exams carry 30 marks and theory carries 70 marks making it a total of 100 marks. Students who did not appear for their practical test have lost their 30 marks but can still manage to pass if they achieve good numbers in theory.