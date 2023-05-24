Karnataka hijab row: New Congress government set to overturn hijab ban, Anti-Conversion law

Karnataka hijab row update (File photo)

Over a year after the Karnataka hijab row took over the state, the Congress government has decided to overturn the controversial hijab ban in the state, calling the previous decision a communal divide move by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government.

The Congress party won the Karnataka elections 2023 with a massive majority and is currently waiting to settle down and expand their cabinet. Senior leader Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister of the state, with DK Shivakumar assuming the Deputy CM post.

While campaigning for the May 10 Assembly polls, the Congress, especially Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, had vehemently stated that the ban on hijab and all laws made on the communal basis by the previous BJP government would be withdrawn once the party assumes power in the state.

Asked about Amnesty International’s rising concern on the hijab ban in Karnataka, DyCM Shivakumar on Wednesday stated in Vidhana Soudha, "I don`t want to comment on the matter of hijab as it is a policy matter."

However, Priyank Kharge, the cabinet minister addressing press reporters maintained that the Congress will withdraw the ban on hijab, halal cut, and cow slaughter laws. Apart from this, the Anti-Conversion law can also be retracted by the Congress government.

A decision will soon be taken on the construction of a 114-foot tall Jesus Christ statue in Kapalabetta near Kanakapura town. This is proposed to be the largest Christ statue in the world.

The Karnataka hijab row has begun when school and college girls were stopped from entering the premises of their educational institutes while wearing a hijab for violating the school dress code. This soon led to a massive protest roused by hijab-wearing schoolgirls.

The students refusing to attend classes without hijab still maintain that they will wait for the final verdict of the Supreme Court. The issue had taken a communal turn and resulted in revenge killings in the state. It had drawn the attention of the global terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda at the height of the crisis.

(With IANS inputs)

