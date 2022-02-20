Karnataka Hijab Row: Mysuru city college cancels uniform rule to allow hijabs in classrooms

A private college in Mysuru city in Karnataka cancelled the uniform rule prescribed by the Karnataka High Court that bans hijabs, saffron shawls or any religious clothing inside classrooms.

DK Srinivasa Murthy, DDPU said, "Four students refused to attend classes without the hijab and were protesting. Some organisations extended support to them. I visited the college today and held discussions with all. Meanwhile, the college announced that it is cancelling its uniform rule to allow the students to attend classes."

While the college cancelled the uniform rule, the Karnataka police registered a complaint against twenty students from Empress College in Tumakuru for violating prohibitory orders issued by the high court.

The controversy regarding the hijab erupted after several students were stopped from entering the colleges while wearing a hijab in view of the uniform code for educational institutes in January 2022.