Karnataka Hijab Row: Following HC’s verdict, schools and colleges in Udupi to reopen from tomorrow

The schools and colleges in Karnataka’s Udupi are set to reopen from Wednesday, March 16, just one day after the High Court issued its verdict on the hijab ban in the educational institutes of the state, which had sparked a major row.

The schools and colleges in the Karnataka city had been shut down to avoid any disturbances and unfortunate incidents as the hearing on the matter remained underway. The authorities have decided to reopen the educational institutes from today, with certain restrictions.

The Deputy Commissioner of Udupi was quoted as saying, “Schools and colleges will be re-opened tomorrow (Wednesday) in the Udupi district. Imposition of 144 sec will continue with restriction on processions, celebrations, protests will continue till 21st March.”

Though the educational institutes in the state are set to reopen from Wednesday, the authorities have imposed CrPC Section 144 in the city, which prohibits large gatherings in the area that can potentially lead to disturbances.

This comes as the Karnataka High Court finally put an end to the hijab row in the state, giving its final verdict on the matter. The HC bench decided to uphold the hijab ban and said that “wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam. Prescription of uniform is constitutional and students can’t object to it.”

The bench noted, “We are of the considered opinion that wearing a hijab by Muslim women does not form any essential form of practice in the Islamic faith. The prescription of school uniforms is only a reasonable restriction and is constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object.”

The Karnataka High Court delivered this verdict in response to the petition filed by a section of Muslim students from Udupi, who were opposing the ban on hijabs inside classrooms of schools and colleges.

After the plea was ultimately rejected by the Karnataka High Court today, several students expressed their discontent with the decision and decided to approach the Supreme Court in the hijab ban matter.