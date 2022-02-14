Karnataka high schools reopen today amid hijab row, prohibitory orders in Udupi

The Karnataka government reopened schools in the state for classes 9 and 10 from today after a five-day break. Colleges, meanwhile, are shut till February 15. The state government will soon decide on restarting colleges, closed since a row over an Udupi college restricting Muslim students from wearing the hijab in classrooms.

The police in Udupi have imposed prohibitory orders near campuses for six days till Saturday. On the other hand, the Karnataka High Court will resume hearing today the pleas filed by Muslim girls to be allowed to attend classes wearing hijabs. On Friday, it passed an interim order asking students not to wear any religious dress to class in educational institutions that have prescribed uniforms.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is set to question the BJP state government on the issue in the Assembly session that is scheduled to begin today. Section 144 has been imposed in sensitive areas for a week and assurances have been taken from community members that they would not escalate the hijab row further.

The police provided an armed guard for Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat a day after he claimed that he had received threat calls from local and international numbers.

Prohibitory orders in Udupi

The police have imposed prohibitory orders near the institutions in Udupi for six days till Saturday.

The prohibitory orders have been clamped under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code 1973.

The orders come with a view to maintaining law and order as schools are reopening in the districts.

Notably, the southern Karnataka district of Udupi is at the centre of the ongoing hijab controversy.

In Udupi the prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be in place within 200 metres of all high schools.

Prohibitory orders will be applicable from 6 am on February 14 (Monday) to 6 pm on February 19 (Friday).

It has been issued based on the request of the three sub-divisional police officers of the Udupi district.

As per the order, assembly of five or more members around the school perimeter is not allowed.

All sorts of gatherings including protests and rallies, carrying weapons, taking out procession are banned.

Inciting slogans, songs and speeches, carrying out any activities that will disturb public order are strictly barred.