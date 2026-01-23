Karnataka: High Court permits bike taxis across state, allows government to impose conditions

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel confirm for The 50, actress is 'ready to challenge limits, embrace chaos', his beau says he's entering with 'sharper clarity'
The Karnataka High Court has allowed bike taxi services to operate across the state, overturning an earlier ban. Platforms like Rapido, Ola, and Uber can resume services as authorities were directed to register motorcycles as transport vehicles and issue contract carriage permits.
In a significant relief to bike taxi operators and aggregators, the Karnataka High Court on Friday permitted the resumption of bike taxi services across the state, overturning an earlier ruling that had effectively shut down operations by platforms such as Rapido, Ola, and Uber.
A division bench headed by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi allowed a series of appeals filed by major ride-hailing companies, bike taxi associations, and individual riders. The court ruled that motorcycles can be registered as transport vehicles and permitted to operate as contract carriages under the Motor Vehicles Act.
The bench directed transport authorities to process applications from bike owners seeking registration and permits, stating that such requests cannot be rejected solely on the ground that two-wheelers are ineligible for commercial passenger transport.
In its order, the court clarified that while authorities are free to examine applications on merit, they cannot deny approvals by claiming motorcycles are barred from operating as contract carriages. It also allowed regional transport offices to impose reasonable operational conditions if required.
At the same time, the bench granted the Karnataka government the flexibility to frame or enforce additional licensing conditions for transport technology aggregators under existing regulations.
The appeals challenged an April 2, 2025, ruling by a single-judge bench that had prohibited bike taxi services in the absence of specific state guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act. That ruling had accepted the government’s position that Karnataka’s aggregator rules applied only to four-wheelers, leading to a shutdown deadline that was later extended to mid-June 2025.
The division bench disagreed with that interpretation, holding that the central law clearly allows motorcycles to function as contract carriages.
Petitioners argued that the state could not block registrations or permits under the pretext of policy when national legislation permits such services. They also claimed that Karnataka’s withdrawal of its Electric Bike Taxi Scheme in 2024 was influenced by political and law-and-order considerations rather than objective analysis.
The state government defended its stance by citing safety concerns, alleged misuse of private vehicles, and opposition from auto and taxi unions.
Earlier, in August 2025, the court had instructed authorities not to harass bike taxi riders while the appeals were pending. With the final ruling now in place, the decision is expected to benefit thousands of riders, particularly in Bengaluru, where bike taxis play a crucial role in affordable last-mile transportation and employment generation.