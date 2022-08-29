Karnataka: Heavy rains flood highways, schools and colleges declare holiday; IMD issues warning for next 4 days

Mysuru: The Mysore Road Highway Toll Gate and offices has been flooded due to the overflowing of the Seshagirihalli lake next to the Mysore Road Highway due to last night''s heavy rain in Mysuru on Saturday, August 27, 2022 | Photo: IANS

Heavy and persistent rains flooded highways in Karnataka with the state’s schools and colleges declaring a holiday on Monday. The situation may worsen as the weather agency has forecasted incessant rains for the next 4 days.

AS per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state will witness incessant rainfall over next 4 days with yellow alert issued for Belagavi, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Bellary, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Ramnagar districts.

Bengaluru residents woke up to rains on Monday morning. Morning rush was worsened by light showers.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm lightning activity was seen in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi.

Chamarajanagar district has declared holiday for schools and colleges following heavy rainfall. Heavy rains also hit daily life in districts like Mysuru and Mandya. Movement of vehicles on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway was disrupted.

Five persons have died in rain-related events in Mysuru, Koppal and Bellary districts.

(With inputs from IANS)