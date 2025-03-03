Karnataka braces for a hotter-than-usual summer with heatwave conditions expected from March to May.

Karnataka is preparing for a hotter-than-usual summer this year, with temperatures expected to rise above normal levels from March to May. This increase in temperature may lead to heatwave conditions across various regions of the state. In response to these extreme weather conditions, the state Health Department has issued a warning, urging residents to take precautions. Forecasts indicate that temperatures could hit between 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, which could cause serious heat-related health issues.

The advisory recommends that people stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, wear loose cotton clothing, and use hats or umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun. It also advises avoiding outdoor activities between noon and 3 pm, when the sun is the hottest. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke. Vulnerable groups, such as infants, pregnant women, outdoor workers, and people with pre-existing health conditions, are particularly at risk.

Employers in the state have also been asked to provide workers with drinking water and shade to help reduce the risk of heat-related health problems.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, regions in north interior Karnataka and coastal districts are expected to experience higher-than-normal temperatures. On the other hand, Bengaluru, south interior Karnataka, and the Malnad region will likely have temperatures closer to normal levels. Minimum temperatures throughout the state are expected to stay high as well, adding to the heat. Heatwave conditions could last between two to 14 days, particularly in north interior Karnataka, with the possibility of heatwave conditions starting as early as March.

In coastal Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department has already issued heatwave alerts for March 2 and 3, and the region will continue to experience hot and humid conditions on March 4 and 5.

The advisory emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated, even if you don't feel thirsty, and recommends drinking water-rich foods like watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, cucumbers, and lettuce. ORS, lemon water, buttermilk, and fruit juices with added salt are also good options. If you have to work outdoors, try to reschedule your tasks to before 11 am or after 4 pm to avoid the hottest part of the day. If outdoor events are necessary, ensure there are shaded areas, good air circulation, and access to drinking water.

With the summer heat approaching, authorities are urging everyone to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and protect their health during this extreme weather.