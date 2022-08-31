Karnataka HC order allowing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Hubbali Idgah Maidan challenged in Supreme Court

Idgah Maidan in Hubbali-Dharwad - File Photo

The Karnataka High Court’s order of Tuesday night in which it allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Hubbali-Dharwad has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The Anjuman Islam has approached the Supreme Court, questioning the Karnataka HC’s orders allowing festivities at Hubballi’s Idgah ground.

Lord Ganpati idol was installed at Eidgah ground in Hubbali-Dharwad on Wednesday following the high court order. The Karnataka High Court, in a late-night hearing on Tuesday, upheld the authorities` decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi at the Eidgah ground.

The court dismissed the plea filed by the Anjuman-E-Islam and refused to interfere with the decision of the concerned authorities to permit the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at Eidgah ground.

The court noted the ground in dispute belongs to respondent authorities and they are carrying out regular activities there. The court said that the prayer for interim relief sought by the petitioner does not deserve merit and the same is rejected.

The court also said that the petitioner is not entitled to the benefit of the interim order passed by the Supreme Court.

Some of Hindu organisations submitted an application to install Ganesh idols and hold cultural activities on the said property. Dharwad Municipal Commissioner granted permission for celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festival under certain conditions.

The state government's move to allow Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Hubbali Idgah Maidan was challenged in the high court shortly after the Supreme Court refused to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan as it ordered status quo on land by both parties.

Noting that no such function as Ganesh Chaturthi was organised at Idgah Maidan for the past 200 years, the top court asked the parties to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute.