Karnataka govt to table anti-conversion bill in legislative council today

Today, the Basavaraj Bommai government is probably going to present the anti-conversion Bill before the Karnataka Legislative Council.

"Even Congress and JDS must support this bill introduced. Everything should go smoothly. It was passed in the lower house, doing it in the upper house now. We`re all enthusiastic it will be passed and it is one of the most awaited bills," said DS Arun, a BJP MLC.

The Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, also known as the anti-conversion Bill, was passed by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly last December amid a commotion by the Opposition. However, the Prohibition of Conversion Bill was not brought before the Council because it lacked a majority.

The proposal will be introduced by the government in the Karnataka Legislative Council today. Congress is likely to oppose the measure, but the likelihood that it would succeed has grown now that BJP has a majority.

The Bill will guarantee the right to religious freedom and forbid the forcible conversion of people from one faith to another using deception, compulsion, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or any other fraudulent means.

The BJP government has tabled a bill that grants anyone the ability to report a religious conversion, defending the state's right to religious freedom.

A forcible religious conversion would be punishable by up to ten years in jail, with the offence being non-bailable and cognizable.

The new rule allows anyone who has converted, their parents, brothers, sisters, or anyone else who is related to them by blood, marriage, adoption, or in any other way connected to them to register a complaint over their conversion. The bill's main goals are to outlaw forced religious conversion, safeguard persons who underwent forced conversion owing to fraud, coercion, force, undue influence, threats of marriage, or other coercive tactics, and address any issues that may arise as a result of the forced conversion.

According to the Bill, "No person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person from one religion to another by use or practise of force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by any other means or promise of marriage, nor shall any person abet or conspire such conversion."

Notably, the law was presented by the BJP government in the Karnataka Assembly last year, causing controversy and drawing opposition from the state's opposition parties.

(With inputs from ANI)