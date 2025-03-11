The Karnataka government has set up an inquiry against actress Ranya Rao for her alleged misuse of VIP protocols. She was arrested in connection with the gold smuggling case. The state government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to probe the role of DGP rank officer K Ramachandra Rao, if any, in the alleged gold smuggling activity of his stepdaughter and Kannada actress Ranya Rao.

Chief Minister's office informed the media on Tuesday that an order appointing Gaurav Gupta was issued on Monday night. The government also ordered a CID investigation into alleged lapses and dereliction of duty of police officers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.

Enquiry into role of actress Ranya Rao's father in gold smuggling case

Ramachandra Rao is presently serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The government order said, "ACS Gaurav Gupta has been appointed as the Investigating Officer to investigate the facts and circumstances leading to the availment of the protocol related facilities and the role of the Director General of Police of the State, IPS cadre, Ramachandra Rao, Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Corporation in this case." The Investigating Officer should commence the probe immediately and submit its report within a week, the order said.

The Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police (Head of Police Forces), and Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department have also been directed to provide all necessary documents and assistance for the said investigation.

The order said the actress Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence while "she was illegally transporting gold bars from Dubai to Bengaluru".

During the investigation of the case, it was reported in the media that the arrested Ranya misused the courtesy facilities provided to high-ranking officials at airports, the order said.

"It was also reported that Ranya misused the protocol services provided to her by her father Ramachandra Rao, IPS.... And used the name and address of the person and the protocol services provided to her to evade checks at airports," the order said. The Criminal Investigation Department has also been directed to probe dereliction of duty following reports that there were lapses by police personnel when Ranya was going to and coming from foreign countries, the order said.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport here on March 3. The next day, the DRI said it seized gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 from her residence in Bengaluru. While DRI is probing the matter, the CBI too has joined the investigation.

