IAS Rohini Sinduri and IPS D Roopa transferred | Photo: File

The Karnataka Government has issued an order to transfer IAS Rohini Sinduri and IPS D Roopa without a new posting after their online spat turned ugly. In collateral damage, D Roopa's husband IAS Munish Moudgil was also transferred.



Rohini, a 2009-batch IAS officer, was serving as commissioner for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments. She has been replaced by Basavarajendra H, a 2012-batch IAS officer.