IAS Rohini Sindhuri, IPS D Roopa's husband transferred after online spat turns ugly

IAS Rohini Sinduri and IPS D Roopa' husband transferred | Photo: File

The Karnataka Government has issued an order to transfer IAS Rohini Sindhuri Dasari and IPS D Roopa's husband IAS Munish Mudgil without a new posting after their online spat turned ugly. Rohini Sindhuri and D Roopa engaged in an ugly fight on public platforms. The two senior bureaucrats were even warned by the Karnataka Chief Minister and Home Minister, they still continued the spat.

IPS officer and Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation, D Roopa on Facebook alleged that IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri had shared nude pictures of herself with many male IAS officers, violating service conduct rules.

Sidhuri termed the allegations baseless and called the IPS 'mentally ill'. The two have accused each other of violating the Civil Services Conduct rules, and that they had brought it to the notice of the appropriate authorities.

Read: Karnataka: Woman officers' spat turns ugly as IPS questions IAS over 'nude pics'

D Roopa Divakar Moudgil cleared the IPS exam in 2000 with an All India Rank 43. She is married to IAS officer Munish Moudgil. Rohini Sindhuri Dasari is an Indian Administrative Officer from batch 2009.