Karnataka govt issues revised guidelines for international returnees: Here's what you need to know

Karnataka government on Friday issued revised guidelines for international returnees. According to the revised guidelines, travellers are required to submit a self-declaration form at least 72 hours before the date of travel. The state government has also asked passengers to follow physical distancing of two metres while deboarding the plane.

Revised guidelines:

1. All travellers shall submit a self-declaration form on the Yatri Karnataka online portal (http://www,covidwar.karnataka.gov.in or http://parihara.kaarnateka.gov.in/service38/) at least 72 hours before the scheduled date of travel.

2. Business/short term travellers who come with a negative RT-PCR test report to be exempted from quarantine. The report should be produced upon arrival.

3. All passengers shall download the Aarogya Setu app, Quarantine Watch app and Apthamitra app on their mobile devices.

4. At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.

5. During boarding, all possible measures for physical distancing and provision of hand sanitisers shall be ensured.

6. Deboarding should be done by ensuring physical distancing of two meters.

7. The self-declaration form shall be obtained from each passenger in duplicate.

Karnataka has 77,686 active cases of the virus with 84,232 recovered and 2,998 deaths so far.