Karnataka govt issues guidelines for phased opening in Unlock 1, here's what will open

The new guidelines state that all the lockdown measures will remain in force in Karnataka till June 30.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2020, 10:22 PM IST

As the Centre announced the fifth phase of the lockdown restrictions, essentially termed as 'Unlock 1', the Karnataka government on Sunday issued guidelines about the opening of economic activities in the state.

The new guidelines state that all the lockdown measures will remain in force in Karnataka till June 30. 

In line with the Centre's directions, the places of religious worship, restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality services can function from June 8 along with shopping malls and complexes in the state.

Almost all activities have been permitted in non-containment zones with proper safety measures to be followed by people.

The government has already stated that it will take a call on resuming the operation of inter-state buses after getting consent from other states although the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has already assumed operations with several restrictions in place.

Regarding the opening of schools, colleges and other educational institutions, the government has said that it will hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders and take a decision based on their feedback in July.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed in the state, along with Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment] academic/ cultural/ religious functions and large congregations.

