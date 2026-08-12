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Karnataka govt bans gutkha, pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine for one year

The order has been issued by the state's Commissioner of Food Safety over public health concerns.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 04:35 PM IST

Karnataka govt bans gutkha, pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine for one year
The order has come into effect from the date of the notification.
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The government of Karnataka has banned the manufacturing, storage, distribution, transportation, and sale of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine across the state for a time period of one year. The order has been issued by the state's Commissioner of Food Safety over public health concerns. The order also extends to "other products marketed separately having tobacco or nicotine in the final product by whatever name called, whether packaged or un-packaged and/or sold as one product, or though packaged as separate products, sold or distributed in such a manner to easily facilitate mixing by the consumer," according to an official notification.

The notification, dated June 15, 2026, said that the ban has been imposed under clause (a) of sub-section (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulation, 2011. The order has come into effect from the date of the notification. Karnataka's Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration has also appealed to the public to report the manufacture, sale, or distribution of banned tobacco and nicotine products to the concerned authorities and help efforts to make the southern state "healthy and addiction-free."

Earlier, the national regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had banned plastic and aluminum foil packaging for pan masala products. Under the new Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026, manufacturers can no longer use plastic-based material, plastic laminates, aluminum foil, or metallised layers to pack pan masala. This means that such products can only be sold in eco-friendly packaging or traditional rigid containers. As per the new rules, pan masala can be packed using paper, paper board, cellulos or other naturally-derived materials.

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