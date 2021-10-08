Karnataka government to reopen schools for classes 1-5 post Dussehra festivities

The government of Karnataka is most likely to reopen schools for primary classes after the festive season. As per the Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, the primary schools in the state would be begin after Dussehra is over since the COVID-19 cases have seen a drastic decline in the state.

He said, "Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also keen on opening primary schools. A meeting will be conducted soon with the expert committee in this regard and hopefully, we will be able to begin classes from the very next day of the Dasara festival."

He further added, "By the grace of God, Corona cases are coming down in the state. Positivity rate is very low and experts are suggesting that the schools could be open for students of Classes 1 to 5."

However, even though the classes will begin, Nagesh clarified that it will not be compulsory for the children to attend classes in schools. "The options of online and offline classes will be given to them. We will not force parents to send their children to schools," he said.

He also pointed out that many districts have not recorded a single case of COVID-19 in a few weeks. The government had also allowed for theatres to operate with 100 per cent capacity and allowed pubs to function. Night curfew's duration has been reduced following the low Covid positivity rate in the state.

Surprisingly, even after Ganesh Chaturthi, the state saw no spike in Covid numbers. However, authorities have been asked to stay vigilant during the Navratri season and must ensure strict adherence to Covid guidelines until Diwali.