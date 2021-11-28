Karnataka government takes BIG decisions amid 'Omicron' variant scare

Amid growing concern over new COVID-19 strain 'Omicron', the Karnataka government on Saturday (November 27) swung into action and decided to step up COVID-19 precautionary measures in the state to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The Karnataka government announced that screening of passengers coming from outside the country will be intensified at the airport. The Karnataka government also said that RT-PCR tests will now be mandatory for visitors from Maharashtra and Kerala.

The passengers coming from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong will have to undergo Covid testing at the airport and those who test positive will be kept in isolation for 10 days. A government circular also said that travellers from these countries who came to Karnataka in the last 15 days will have to undergo RT-PCR testing.

It is learnt that Karnataka government has also decided to make second dose mandatory compulsory for those working in government offices, malls, hotels, cinema halls, zoos, swimming pools and libraries. The announcement was made by state Revenue Minister R Ashok after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. "The meeting decided to impose a temporary ban on cultural programmes in schools and colleges," he added.

Meanwhile, two South African nationals tested positive for coronavirus at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, creating panic among the health authorities over the new Omicron variant of the lethal virus.

However, after conducting tests it has been revealed that both the South African nationals have tested positive for the Delta variant.

Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas, on Saturday, said that as many as 584 people, so far, have arrived here from 10 "high-risk" nations, and as many as 94 individuals have come from South Africa alone so far.