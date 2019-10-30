Karnataka government might drop Tipu Sultan chapters from textbooks, CM Yediyurappa hints

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that his government is absolutely against celebrating Tipu Sultan and was working towards dropping lessons on the former ruler of Mysuru from textbooks in the state.

'I don't think Tipu was a freedom fighter. We are against everything to do with Tipu, including his references in textbooks' said the Chief Minister while addressing the media in Bengaluru.

The statement comes just a day after Suresh Kumar, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister of the state set up a committee to look into a proposal to drop references to Tipu Sultan from school textbooks. The committee is set to submit a report on November 7.

The committee was formed after MLA Appachu Ranjan wrote several letters alleging that history was being distorted in the textbooks and that the ruler was a bigot and not a freedom fighter.

While speaking to WION, Ranjan said that Tipu is being unfairly glorified in the textbooks and hence he placed the demand to drop the lessons before the government. 'I am saying that Tipu should be dropped from textbooks because the books say he is a freedom fighter. But he is not at all a freedom fighter. He fought only to expand his kingdom. If Tipu was freedom fighter, he would not have looted temples in Mangalore and other places. There are many examples where he forcibly converted subjects to Islam. That is the reason I feel Tipu should not be called a freedom fighter. We should tell the truth to our younger generation. That is the reason I am insisting that Tipu should be dropped from text book lessons.' said Ranjan.

On July 30 this year, days after swearing in as Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa cancelled the annual birth anniversary celebrations of the controversial 18th-century ruler of the erstwhile Mysore Kingdom, Tipu Sultan, being organised since 2015.

The Tipu Jayanti festivities had become a bone of contention between the Congress and the BJP after the Siddaramaiah government in 2015 had made it a state-sponsored festival and it was continued by the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

The BJP had attacked the Congress government, accusing it of trying to please minorities while hurting sentiments of people in Kodagu and Mangaluru who view the 18th century ruler as a tyrant.

Historians, however, say that the debate has is being generated for purely political gains without any academic merit.

The controversial Tipu Jayanti was celebrated for three years on November 10, amidst tight security up until 2018.