Karnataka government likely to relax COVID-19 restrictions, weekend curfew? - Details inside

The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government will take decisions today, January 21 at 1 pm regarding the curbs imposed for COVID-19 in the state in a review meeting.

On Thursday, R Ashoka, the State Revenue Minister said that a final decision will be taken considering both lives and livelihood of the people. He also clarified that there was no confusion amid the government regarding the curbs imposed in the state.

He said, "Opinions expressed by leaders of various political parties and organisations regarding the curbs that are in place, and the Centre’s guidelines will also be taken into consideration."

Regarding the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Mysuru and Bengaluru, he said, "While protecting the lives of people, the government will also have to facilitate for their livelihood, especially of poor and daily wage workers, keeping all this in mind, we will arrive at a decision. I’m confident that the Chief Minister will announce a decision that will be good for the people."

Important points for Karnataka COVID-19 curbs:

- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will take a review meeting today, January 21 to re-examine the COVID-19 situation in the state

- The Karnataka government had decided to extend the existing COVID-19 curbs such as night curfew and the weekend curfew till the end of January

- As per experts, COVID-19 is to peak in Karnataka by the end of this month or early February