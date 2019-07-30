Karnataka government discontinues 'Tipu Jayanti' celebrations

The new Yediyurappa government's move through an order comes within three days after it came to power and a day after it won the confidence motion in the state assembly.

The BJP government in Karnataka on Tuesday cancelled the annual birth anniversary celebrations of the controversial 18th century ruler of the erstwhile Mysore Kingdom, Tipu Sultan, being organised since 2015.

The Siddaramaiah led Congress government had started the celebration of Tipu Jayanti as an annual affair on November 10 since 2015 and it was continued by the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy last year despite opposition from BJP and others.

According to the order, the decision was taken after Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah wrote to Yediyurappa requesting him to cancel Tipu Jayanti celebrations organised annually by the state Kannada and Culture Department, highlighting opposition to such celebrations, particularly in Kodagu district.

Kodagu district was marred by widespread protests and violence during the first official celebration in 2015, during which Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker Kuttappa had died.

BJP and right wing organisations had stiffly opposed, Tipu Jayanti celebrations, calling the ruler a "religious bigot".