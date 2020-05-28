Karnataka government bans travellers from five states

Karnataka government on Thursday barred entry of travellers from fives states after most of the new confirmed cases were reported to be among the people arriving from these states where the impact of COVID-19 is high.

Karnataka government has banned flights from Tamil Nadu, Maharastra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Road travel and train services from these states have also been suspended.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are the worst affected states with 56,948, 18,545, 15,257, 15,195, 7,703 and 7,261 cases respectively.

The Karnataka government list, however, does not have Delhi.

The reason for banning travellers from the five states is said to be because of a high number of positive cases coming from these states. Of 115 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on Thursday, 97 were those who travelled from other states while only 18 were local.