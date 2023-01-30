Karnataka girl's hair gets stuck in giant wheel, scalp comes off like a wig

Karnataka news: The girl had been playing near a giant wheel on Sunday. (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a Karnataka teenager has suffered critical injuries after her hair got stuck in a giant wheel. A portion of a scalp came off like a wig, eyewitnesses told the media. The incident gook place on Sunday in Karnakata's Mandaya district.

The injured girl has been identified as Srividya, a schoolgirl. The police have arrested the owner of the giant wheel. The man, named Ramesh, is a resident of Mandya's Hosabudanuru.

The girl had been playing near a giant wheel on Sunday. After her hair got stuck, the giant wheel came off. The shocked parents of the girl and onlookers rushed her to a hospital in critical condition. She has been shifted to Mysuru for treatment.

The eyewitnesses explained that the scalp had come out like a wig.

With inputs from IANS