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Karnataka: 5-year-old girl killed after tree falls on school bus in Dakshina Kannada

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Karnataka: 5-year-old girl killed after tree falls on school bus in Dakshina Kannada

According to the Dakshina Kannada district police, the incident occurred around 5:00 PM, when the vehicle belonging to Kalladka Shree Rama School was dropping students back home after school hours.

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Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 02:14 AM IST

Karnataka: 5-year-old girl killed after tree falls on school bus in Dakshina Kannada
The child died on the spot due to severe injuries.
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A child was killed, and two others were injured after a massive tree fell on a moving school bus near Barimaru village in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday evening. According to the Dakshina Kannada district police, the incident occurred around 5:00 PM, when the vehicle belonging to Kalladka Shree Rama School was dropping students back home after school hours.

Later, a large tree along the roadside was suddenly uprooted and fell onto the bus, thus crushing part of the vehicle. As a result, one child died on the spot due to severe injuries, while two other children sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Bantwal Rural Police have registered a case regarding the incident and initiated a detailed investigation. Following the incident, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara expressed sorrow over the loss of life in the district. In a post on X, G Parameshwara mentioned that he has directed the district administration to provide appropriate compensation to the bereaved.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic incident in Bantwal, where a tree fell on a school bus during rains, claiming the life of young Chiranvi and leaving a couple of other children injured. I have spoken to the Deputy Commissioner and directed the district administration to ensure appropriate compensation to the bereaved family and provide the best possible treatment, to the injured children. I have also spoken to the District In-charge Minister, Shri U.T. Khader, and requested him to personally oversee the relief and support measures. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family. I pray that the injured children recovers swiftly and completely. In this hour of grief, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with the affected families," said Parameshwara.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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