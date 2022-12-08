Karnataka: Father 'hires' killers to get son killed in Hubli, says police

Image: Pixabay

The Hubballi Police in Karnataka said they have arrested seven accused, including the prime accused, the father of the victim who "confessed" to have "hired" six people to get his own son killed.

Police Commissioner Hubballi, Labhu Ram, said, "Akhil, a Jeweller, was murdered on December 1. His uncle filed the missing person`s case on December 3, which was misleading. Smelling foul and upon interrogating the family members, the father of the victim confessed to having hired six persons to get his son killed".Labhu Ram added that the Murder was "motivated by personal issues" but did not divulge more details."

The role of each accused has to be ascertained. The main accused, Akhil's father, Bharath Mahajanshet, handed over the victim to the "Supari killers" at the murder location and returned home alone", Police Commisioner said at a press conference.

"Investigation is going on. Police is investigating the case from all angles, and the chances of the involvement of a few others in this murder case can`t be ruled out, he added."The dead body of Akhil was buried by the accused at a sugarcane field in Devikoppa near kalaghatgi on the day of his murder," the Police Commissioner said.

The dead body of Akhil, 26, was exhumed on Wednesday in the presence of Assistant Commissioner, Revenue Ashok Teli, following all the procedures. A team of experts from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Forensic Science Wing, performed the postmortem at the site, and the experts from the Regional Forensic Lab in Hubli gathered vital information in connection with the murder case, police added.

The dead body was handed over to the family members by police after the autopsy. Police have identified the other six accused as Mahadev Nalwad, Saleem Salauddin Moulvi, Rehman Vijapur, Prabhayya Hiremath, and Mohammed Hanif, all residents of Hubli. Three other accused were arrested immediately after the confession of the prime accused to have carried out the plot of murder, while the other three accused were arrested near Gabbur in Hubblli on Thursday morning, Police added.

