Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: List of exit polls that predict Congress as winner

Out of the 224 assembly seats, a majority of 113 seats is required to establish a government. A three-way war between the BJP, Congress, and JD(S), the three main political parties, is about to begin. For the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023, Zee News' largest statewide survey offers detailed statistics on party-specific vote percentages and seat estimates.

Check out the list of exit polls that are predicting Congress as the winner in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023.

Zee News: Zee Matrize

BJP: 79-94

Congress: 103-118

JDS: 25-33

TV 9: Bharatvarsh-Polstrat

BJP: 88-98

Congress: 99-109

JD(S): 21-26

Navbharat Times: CVoter

BJP: 78-92

Congress: 106-120

JDS: 20-26

Others: 2-4

ABP: CVoter

BJP: 83-95

Congress: 100-12

JDS: 21-29

Others: 2-4

India Today: Axis My India

Congress: 17 - 28

BJP: 10

Others: 1

In the Karnataka Assembly elections of 2023, Congress is anticipated by exit polls to win the state with a 41% vote share. However, according to a Zee News-Matrise Exit Poll, the BJP, which sought to establish a stronghold in the south, is currently at 36%. According to exit poll predictions, JD(S) will once more prove to be a key factor in the establishment of the government with a 17% voter share.