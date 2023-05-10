Search icon
Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: List of exit polls that predict BJP's victory

The exit polls for Karnataka Assembly election 2023 are now out and these websites predict win for BJP in the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

Karnataka exit poll result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Voting for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 took place today (May 10). BJP has 116 MLAs in the outgoing assembly, followed by the Congress 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, Independents two, Speaker one and vacant six. The voter turnout of till 5 pm was recorded 65.69 per cent. Ramanagara recorded the highest turnout at 78.22%, while the lowest was from parts of Bengaluru city at 48.63%, according to election officials.

While Zee news predicts, a victory for Congress, other websites including India Today, Times Now, and other sites predict a clear edge for BJP with 16 seats. As per Zee News Karnataka exit poll predictions, Congress is likely to emerge victorious with 41 per cent votes in the Karnataka Assembly Election. 

As per Zee News predictions, Congress is likely to get 103-118 seats followed by BJP with 79 to 94 seats, JDS to get 25-33 seats and other parties to get 2-5 seats in the Karnataka Assembly election 2023. 

Read: Karnataka Elections Exit Poll Results: Congress to rule the roost, BJP close second, JDS to play kingmaker

P-Marq-Republic predicts hung assembly:

  • BJP: 85-100
  • Congress: 94-108
  • JD(S): 24-32
  • Others: 2-6

TV 9-Bharatvarsh-Polstrat also predict hung assembly with edge to Congress

  • BJP 88-98
  • Congress 99-109
  • JD(S) 21-26

As per Axis My India predictions, victory for BJP with 16 seats 

  • Congress--3 seats
  • others-- 0. 

Navbharat also gives an edge to Congress

  • BJP- 78-92
  • Congress- 106-120
  • JDS- 20-26
  • Others- 2-4

Karnataka currently has 28 parliamentary seats and 224 assembly constituencies. Of the 224 Assembly seats, 36 are reserved for SCs and 15 for STs. A total of 58,282 polling stations were set up, of which 28,866 fall in urban areas. The average number of voters per polling station was 883. 

