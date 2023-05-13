Search icon
Karnataka Elections Results 2023 live: BJP minister V Somanna trails in both Varuna, Chamarajanagar seats

Karnataka BJP Minister V Somanna is trailing by more than 12,000 from the Chamarajanagar constituency.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

File photo

Karnataka election 2023 Chamarajanagar constituency: Karnataka BJP Minister V Somanna is trailing by more than 12,000 from the Chamarajanagar constituency. Currently, Somanna serves as Karnataka's Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development. Siddaramaiah, a pillar of the Congress and a former chief minister will compete in the Varuna constituency against V Somanna, a state minister for the BJP, and Bharathi Shankar of the JD(S).

The Varuna assembly seat is being held by Congress politician Siddaramaiah, according to the most recent election commission data. Vote counting in Karnataka began this morning at 8 AM. Siddaramaiah, a pillar of the Congress and a former chief minister, will compete against V Somanna of the BJP. The majority threshold is 113 out of the 224 assembly seats that are up for grabs.

First-image
