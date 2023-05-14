Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress to hold legislature party meeting today, decision on CM likely

Karnataka Elections: Congress Legislature Party meet today to elect new state CM (Photo: Congress)

The Congress has returned to power in Karnataka with a landslide victory on Saturday. The party has ousted BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority. It is a morale booster win for the party. It will be key for reviving its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The first meeting of the Congress Legislature Party(CLP) will be held at 5.30 pm on Sunday, according to AICC in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala. The meeting is likely to decide the name of the new chief minister.

The Congress' decisive victory in the Assembly elections after an aggressive pro-poor campaign spearheaded by mass leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar also saw Karnataka continuing with a 38-year-old anti-incumbency trend. The state has never voted an incumbent party to power since 1985.

Siddaramaiah, 75, and Shivakumar, the party's troubleshooter who won from Kanakapura by over one lakh votes and who turns 61 on Sunday, are both front runners for the chief minister's post. The Congress has returned to power on its own in Karnataka after 10 years. Siddaramaiah was the chief minister from 2013 to 2018.