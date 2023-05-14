Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress to hold legislature party meeting today, decision on CM likely

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are the front runners for the chief minister's post in Karnataka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress to hold legislature party meeting today, decision on CM likely
Karnataka Elections: Congress Legislature Party meet today to elect new state CM (Photo: Congress)

The Congress has returned to power in Karnataka with a landslide victory on Saturday. The party has ousted BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority. It is a morale booster win for the party. It will be key for reviving its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The first meeting of the Congress Legislature Party(CLP) will be held at 5.30 pm on Sunday, according to AICC in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala. The meeting is likely to decide the name of the new chief minister.

The Congress' decisive victory in the Assembly elections after an aggressive pro-poor campaign spearheaded by mass leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar also saw Karnataka continuing with a 38-year-old anti-incumbency trend. The state has never voted an incumbent party to power since 1985.

Siddaramaiah, 75, and Shivakumar, the party's troubleshooter who won from Kanakapura by over one lakh votes and who turns 61 on Sunday, are both front runners for the chief minister's post. The Congress has returned to power on its own in Karnataka after 10 years. Siddaramaiah was the chief minister from 2013 to 2018.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Suhana Khan drops stunning photos in white dress; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor react
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CISCE to announce class 10, 12 results on this date, check details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.