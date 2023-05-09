Karnataka elections 2023: Sonia Gandhi’s ‘sovereignty’ remarks trigger row; know why EC issued her notice

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File photo)

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi made a statement regarding the “sovereignty” of Karnataka just a few days ahead of the assembly elections in the state, sparking a major political row and an action by the Election Commission.

The Election Commission on Monday issued a notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asking to provide clarification and take rectification measures over former party chief Sonia Gandhi`s "Karnataka sovereignty" remarks.

In the notice to the Congress chief, the EC said: "I am directed to refer to a complaint dated May 8, 2023 submitted by the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party, namely, Bhupender Yadav, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Tarun Chugh, Anil Baluni and Om Pathak to the Commission regarding a tweet which appeared on the official Twitter handle of the Congress on May 6, 2023 at 09:46 PM."

The tweet in question was posted from the official account of Congress, which quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying, “CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi Ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity.”

The BJP wrote in its complaint to an Election Commission, “Karnataka, is a very important member state in the union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member state of the union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous and pernicious consequences.”

The BJP demanded strict action against Sonia Gandhi and urged the Election Commission to take note of the statement issued by her.

The EC further said in the notice to Mallikarjun Kharge, “In view of the above, you are requested to clarify and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the INC Twitter handle and attributed to Chairperson CPP.”

(With IANS inputs)

