Karnataka elections 2023: Politics erupts over religion-based reservation, know what Amit Shah said

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Shining a light on topics such as Linagayat reservation and Muslim candidates for the upcoming Karnataka elections 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked about how the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is only recruiting candidates on the basis of their chances to win, and not their religion.

While addressing some of the pressing points for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, Amit Shah said that BJP has given tickets for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka on merits of winnability, and not on the basis of majority or minority, and also nowhere a non-Lingayat candidate has replaced a Lingayat.

He further said that only the currently-ruling BJP has the ability to keep Karnataka safe, and curb vote-bank politics, referencing the reign of the banned outfit Political Front of India (PFI) in the state.

"I want to assure the people of Karnataka that whatever formula of reservation that has been adopted by the Bommai government, we would implement it on the ground, including the sub-category reservation (internal reservation) among the Dalits. This is our promise," Shah said, as quoted by PTI.

The home minister further added that reservations based on religion cannot be “permissible” under the Constitution of India, while the Congress leaders are insisting that they would bring back reservations for Muslims in the state after the elections.

Questioning the Congress party, Amit Shah said, “I want to ask them with utmost humility as to whose will you reduce to bring it back? Whether you will reduce Vokkaligas or Lingayats or Dalits or STs (reservation). Congress will have to come out clear on this."

"Those Muslim community categories that are under OBC, we are ready to give them reservation even today and we are giving, but no one should be given reservation based on religion, it is the fundamental spirit of the Constitution," he added, as per PTI reports.

Congress and BJP are in a head-to-head tussle as the Karnataka elections 2023 are approaching. The state will go to polls on May 10, while the counting of the votes will be done on May 13.

(With PTI inputs)

